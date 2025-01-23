Police recover seven crude bombs in Bihar's Vaishali district

Hajipur (Bihar), Jan 23 (PTI) The police on Thursday recovered seven crude bombs in Bihar's Vaishali district, which created a panic among locals.

The bombs were found in the Mehnar area of Hajipur, which is the headquarters of Vaishali district, police said.

"Police recovered six-seven crude bombs from a particular spot in the Mehnar area on Thursday. Forensic experts have been called on the spot and an investigation is underway," the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Vaishali district, Lalit Mohan Sharma, told PTI.

The police have registered a case in this regard,” the SP said.

"We are also recording the statements of villagers in this regard," he added.

The police, in November last year, recovered crude bomb-like objects, seven empty cases of cartridges and four small boxes made of tin from a cattle shed in the Madhusudanpur area of Bhagalpur district. PTI PKD SBN SBN