Police recruitment drive: Man booked for taking prohibited medicine

Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old man taking part in the Maharashtra police recruitment drive was booked for allegedly taking a prohibited medicine, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sahil Sanap, is from Khatav in Satara district and he was taking part in the drive underway at Saket Maidan in Thane, the Rabodi police station official added.

"On July 12, when he was proceeding for his field test, it was found that he had taken Tab Defcort 6mg medicine, which is against rules governing the police recruitment drive. He is yet to be arrested," the official said.

Sanap was booked under section 223 (wilfully disobeying an order promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the official said. PTI COR BNM