Police register case after woman's photos leaked on social media

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) An unidentified person has been booked for allegedly leaking photos and videos of an 18-year-old woman and her former boyfriend on social media, a Mumbai Police official said on Tuesday.

A case was registered under the Information Technology Act and defamation under the BNS.

The complainant stated that she had created an Instagram account two years ago. She noticed that some obscene posts were uploaded from her account last week.

Upon checking her account, the woman was shocked to find some of her old photos and videos with her former boyfriend uploaded without her consent, the FIR stated.

Police said they would question the former lover as part of the investigation. Officials are also probing whether he shared the photos and videos with anyone else. PTI ZA NSK