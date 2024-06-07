Police register case over 'dating scam'

Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI) Police here on Friday registered a case over an alleged 'dating scam' of some young women taking men to a pub and escaping from the place after making them pay a hefty bill.

The women take their victims to the pub, after getting acquainted with the latter on a dating app, and run up an exorbitant bill but quietly escape from the place, police said.

The case, a suo motu action, was registered against the management of the pub in view of their alleged involvement, they said, adding that investigation was in progress. PTI SJR SJR SS