Police register case over fake note by Karnataka CM circulating on social media

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Police on Friday registered a case against an "unknown person" after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office complained about a fake note circulating on social media, which falsely claimed that a district health and family welfare officer in Mandya had been posted as deputy commissioner of excise in Mysuru.

Seeking action against those responsible, the CMO alleged that the act was carried out with the malicious intention of bringing disrepute to the chief minister and the government.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Vidhana Soudha police station under Sections 336(3) and 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to forgery, and Section 340(2), about forged documents or electronic records and their use as genuine.

In the complaint, Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister (Administration) Arun Furtado stated that a note claiming Dr K Mohan, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, Mandya district, had been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Mysuru Rural, was being circulated on social media and in certain sections of the media.

The complaint said the note carried no official number or date, had not been registered in the e-office of the chief minister’s secretariat and had not been forwarded to any department.

No transfer or posting order had been issued on its basis, it added.

"Since it has been found that such an act has been committed with the malicious intention of bringing a bad name to the chief minister and the government, I am directed to request you to conduct a proper investigation in this regard and identify and take immediate legal action against the culprits," the officer said in the complaint.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP MLA Sunil Kumar cited the fake note circulating on social media to target the government, alleging that the purported transfer was a "classic example" of Siddaramaiah’s administration having "lost track". PTI KSU SSK