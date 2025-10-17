Police register case over 'sexual harassment' linked to RSS worker’s death

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 (PTI) Police on Friday said they have registered a case against a man accused of "sexually harassing" 26-year-old RSS worker Anandu Aji, who allegedly died by suicide last week.

Thampanoor police booked Nidheesh Muralidharan, a native of Kanjirappally, under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sexual offence).

The case has been transferred to the Ponkunnam police in Kottayam district, where the alleged offence reportedly took place.

Officials at Ponkunnam police station said they will re-register an FIR and begin an investigation shortly.

Aji, a software engineer from Thampalakkad in Kottayam, was found dead in a lodge at Thampanoor on October 9. He was an RSS activist from a family long associated with the organisation.

In a 15-page suicide note shared on Instagram, Aji referred to a person identified as ‘NM’, alleging repeated sexual abuse.

In a video, he named Nidheesh Muraleedharan, described as a family friend, claimed that the abuse began during his childhood, causing severe mental distress and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). He, however, admitted having no evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Aji also alleged sexual harassment during RSS camps.

The RSS dismissed the claims as “dubious and baseless” and called for a comprehensive probe into his death.

Protests demanding an impartial investigation were held by the Democratic Youth Federation of India and Youth Congress, while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue publicly.

Thampanoor police, which initially registered a case of unnatural death, sought legal advice based on Aji’s note and video. PTI TBA SSK