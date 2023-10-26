Police registered FIR against driver in connection with immersion ceremony accident

Jamshedpur, Oct 26 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against an unidentified driver under various sections of IPC including culpable homicide and rash driving during the immersion ceremony of Goddess Durga idols here, which resulted in the death of two persons and injury to three others, police said.

The incident happened due to the negligence of the driver, they said.

Puja committee members of Naya Bazar, Jugsalai were on their way for immersion of idols at Bodhanwala ghat of river Kharkhai on Tuesday night when the incident occurred while negotiating a slope, Officer-in-Charge of Bistupur police station Anjani Kumar said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Five persons including four Dhak (drum) players from West Medinipur district of West Bengal sustained serious injuries.

The injured were rushed to Tata Main Hospital (TMH) here, where doctors declared one dead while one succumbed in the course of treatment.

Police have confiscated the vehicle, the statement added.

The case was registered on the statement of the on-duty magistrate, it said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the family of two deceased persons from his personal fund. PTI BS RG