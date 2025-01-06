Police remand of accused in extortion case linked to sarpanch murder extended till Jan 10

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) The police custody of Vishnu Chate, an accused in the extortion case linked to the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, was extended on Monday till January 10.

Advertisment

Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh was abducted and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in the region.

The CID told court Chate was not cooperating in the probe and had hidden the mobile phone from which calls were made to Avada company project's staffers.

The phone was the one used by key accused Walmik Karad to speak with personnel of this company, the investigating officer told court, adding that efforts are on to trace the device.

Advertisment

An official said the Scorpio SUV used by Karad while he was on the run and when he surrendered has been impounded.

The police team has also questioned one Dr Sambhaji Waybase and his wife to get more details of the conspiracy linking the extortion case to the murder of Deshmukh, the official said. PTI DC BNM