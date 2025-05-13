Police remand of Pune man held for 'Naxal links' extended; cops say 'magnitude of offences serious'

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday extended till May 19 the police remand of a Pune man, held for alleged Maoist links, as the probe agency said the "magnitude of the offences" against him was "quite wide and serious".
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested Prashant Kamble alias Laptop. He was wanted since 2011 in connection with an "Urban Naxal" case.
Milind Teltumbde, a senior leader of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district two years ago, and top "Maoist" Angela Sontakke were also named in the FIR registered in 2011.
Kamble was produced before a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) judge, Chakor Baviskar, at the end of his previous remand on Tuesday.
The ATS, represented by special public prosecutor Vijay Malankar, sought his further remand for 14 days, saying the offences against the accused were "certainly quite serious" and thorough investigation was required into the matter.
"The magnitudes of the offences are also quite wide and serious. The accused has time and again changed his names and even prepared government documents of the changed names," the prosecution said.
It told the court that until now 12 accused have been arrested in the case. However, many others are yet to be nabbed.
"The accused appears to have visited many places in Maharashtra as well as other states. The network of the accused with other members of the banned organization-Communist Party of India (Maoist) has to be made out.
Considering all these facts, thorough investigation is required," the ATS submitted.
The court, after considering all the aspects of the case, ruled that the extension of the remand was "absolutely necessary." "However, though 14 days of extension of custody is sought for, it has to be kept in mind that the accused has already been in remand since May 4. Hence, striking out balance, the custody is extended till May 19," the court said.
According to the ATS, Kamble had been hiding in the Khopoli area of Raigad district, where he used to teach tribal children, for the past six to seven years.
Kamble, a resident of the Tadiwala Road area in Pune, used to repair computers and laptops. He came in contact with the Kabir Kala Manch, a cultural group that has faced allegations of links to Naxalism, it said.
Kamble left home in 2010, claiming he was going to Mumbai for work, but never returned. He and one Santosh Shelar, also missing from Pune, subsequently became active members of the CPI (Maoist) in the jungles of Gadchiroli, the ATS said.
In January 2024, Shelar returned to his home in Pune in a sick condition, where he was arrested by the ATS.
The ATS called him a "high-value" target, and said he was a hardcore follower of Naxalite ideology. PTI AVI NP