Police rescue 20 cattle from smugglers in Rajasthan's Alwar district

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Police have rescued 20 cattle from smugglers in the Alwar district, the SP said on Tuesday, adding that the action was taken on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway where a police team intercepted a truck loaded with cattle.

Twenty cattle were freed from the smugglers, and two accused were arrested on the spot, SP Sudheer Chaudhary said.

The accused were identified as Mahboob Mev (35) and Salman (30). The police also seized the truck allegedly used for transporting the cattle.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections and the matter is under investigation. PTI SDA MNK MNK