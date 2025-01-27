Police rescue 3 kidnapped persons in Odisha's Ganjam

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (PTI) Police on Monday rescued three persons including a man working for a financial firm in Delhi, who were allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons and threatened with a cobra in Odisha's Ganjam district, an officer said.

Advertisment

The incident took place at a forested area in Chikiti where four persons were kept after being allegedly kidnapped. The kidnappers allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore for releasing them.

The incident came to the fore when one person escaped from the clutches of the kidnappers and reported the matter to the Chikiti Tahasildar.

The Tahasildar informed police who conducted a raid and rescued the three other persons, the officer said.

Advertisment

An injured cobra snake was also rescued from the room where the three persons were detained, police said.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek said that one person has been detained in connection with the kidnapping incident.

"The accused persons maybe five in number, had brought the victims from Bhubaneswar in a vehicle and had demanded Rs 2 crore as ransom. They were beaten up by kidnappers and threatened using a cobra," the SP said quoting the FIR.

Advertisment

He said a case has been registered under different sections of the BNS and Wild Life (Protection) Act.

The SP said that the man from Delhi working in a financial company, had come to Odisha to sanction a loan to a man in Berhampur. The Delhi man was accompanied by one person from Bhubaneswar and two others from Cuttack in Odisha. They were brought to Berhampur in a vehicle.

Asked about the motive of the crime, the SP said police are investigating the matter. "Though the victims have claimed that they came to sanction loan to a man in Ganjam district, the police would investigate all angles like whether there was any deal linked to ganja or liquor trade," the SP said. PTI AAM AAM RG