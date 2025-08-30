Police rescue 62 youth kept in confinement by private firm in Jharkhand, 3 arrested

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Aug 30 (PTI) Jharkhand Police have rescued 62 youth who were kept in illegal confinement by a private firm on the pretext of providing them with training and subsequent employment, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Three accused, who hail from Bihar, were also arrested.

Acting on a tip-off that some youths were kept in confinement after being assaulted by the personnel of a company, police conducted raids in rented houses in Tamolia of Kapali in Chandil police station area in Seraikela-Kharsawan district on Thursday and rescued them, he said.

Chandil Sub-divisional Police Officer Arvind Binha said that the youths were confined to three rented houses and were exploited.

The supervisor and other suspects of the private firm were taken into custody for questioning, following which three accused were arrested and a case under various sections of the BNS was registered against them on Friday, he said, adding that the arrested persons were from Bihar's Bhagalpur and Gaya districts.

Police also seized 33 documents of the firm.

The arrested persons were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody on Saturday, he added. PTI BS ACD