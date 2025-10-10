Police rescue 8-year-old abducted boy from West Bengal's Murshidabad

Jamshedpur, Oct 10 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy, who was abducted from here, was rescued by police from West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday, a police officer said.

The boy was abducted from Ramdas Bhatta locality here on Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CCR) Manoj Thakur said.

The family members of the boy started searching for him when a labourer told them that he had seen him going with a man around 7.45 pm.

A case in this regard was registered by the victim's father with Bistupur police station, he said.

Based on the inputs gathered during the investigation, a police team detained one person and rushed to Murshidabad to rescue the boy.

Some Murshidabad-based construction labourers, who were working in the vicinity of the place of occurrence, were suspected to have abducted the boy and set him free in Murshidabad under mounting pressure from police, the police officer said.

The police team was on its way back to Jamshedpur from Murshidabad with the boy, he said.

The motive of the kidnapping was yet to be ascertained, police added. PTI BS RG