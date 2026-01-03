Police rescue Delhi friends on Triund trek in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (HP) Four trekkers from Delhi who lost their way during their journey back from Triund were located near the Dhauladhar mountain range in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh and were safely rescued by the police, officials said on Saturday.

The trekkers had lost their way in the dense forests during their return journey but managed to contact the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) through a phone, they said.

Mcleodganj police responded quickly and rescued all four men safely within four hours.

The four friends, all from Delhi, left for a trek to Triund on January 1 and while returning in the evening, they lost their way near the upper reaches of the Bhagsunag waterfall.

Police share the information about the trekkers with the media on Saturday.

The young men struggled to find their way back in the dense forest and unfamiliar terrain. Realising that they were completely lost, the trekkers contacted the DDMA and informed them of their situation. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY