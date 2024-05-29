Police rescue employee of private firm following abduction; accused still at large

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), May 29 (PTI) Police rescued an employee of a wind energy project after he was abducted and threatened by some persons in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Wednesday.

No arrest has been made in the case yet, they said.

Sunil Shinde, project manager of Noida-based Avadaa Group which has a project in Kej tehsil of Beed district, was abducted by six people on Tuesday morning when he was driving out with his colleagues for breakfast, as per the complaint.

They forced him and his two colleagues to go to a hotel at gunpoint, Shinde said in the First Information Report.

The accused told him that if the work of land acquisition and road construction for the project was not given to them, they will not let any work happen, he said.

Shinde was then taken to Bhagwangad area while his colleagues were allowed to leave. Shinde was asked to summon his senior to the spot while Ramesh Ghule, one of the accused, demanded Rs 2 crore from him, the FIR said.

After Shinde's colleagues alerted police, a police team reached the spot and rescued him while Ghule and other accused fled, it said.

A case was registered against Ghule and ten to 12 unidentified persons under IPC sections 365 (kidnapping), 385 (extortion) and other relevant provisions. Probe is on. PTI AW KRK