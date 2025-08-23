Police rescue four 'missing' school girls in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Aug 23 (PTI) Police on Saturday rescued four Class 8 girl students of Odisha's Ganjam district, who were allegedly missing from their homes, an officer said.

After being rescued, the girls were united with their parents, the police said.

The four girls were classmates and fled after the school headmaster asked them to call their parents to discuss a complaint against one of them.

Out of fear, the girls, all aged 13 years, fled after telling their parents that they were going to school on Friday. Instead of going to school, they went to a public bathroom, changed their school uniform and decided to go to Bhubaneswar, said police One of the mothers of the missing girl lodged a complaint stating that her daughter did not return from school. During the investigation, police came to know that three other girls of the same class were also missing, said SP Berhampur Saravana Vivek M.

"We formed a police team and launched an operation to rescue the missing girls and verified the CCTV footage", he said, adding that they were rescued near IRE Chhaka of Chamakhandi and united with their parents.