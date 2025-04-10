Police rescue man from drowning in Yamuna after suicide attempt

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old man who attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Signature Bridge into the Yamuna river was rescued by a police team, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at 12.20 pm on Tuesday when the man, Vicky, a resident of Dhaka Gaon in Delhi, jumped into the river following a quarrel with his father, police said.

Beat patrol staff -- head constables Ajay, Om Parkash and Mula Ram -- were on duty near the area and witnessed the incident.

They immediately informed senior officers and a team coordinated efforts to rescue the man, a senior officer said.

With the help of private divers and a boat the officers managed to pull Vicky out of the river in semi-conscious state, he said.

Vicky was promptly given medical attention and his father was informed. He was later handed over to his family after necessary treatment, the officer added. PTI BM BM SKY SKY