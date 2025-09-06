Police rescue newborn abandoned in drain in Jharkhand's Jamtara

Jamtara, Sep 6 (PTI) A newborn, who had been dumped in a drain, was rescued by police in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, officials said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Mihijam area of the district, and the child is recuperating in a hospital, they said.

Jamtara SP Rajkumar Mehta told PTI that Mihijam police station in-charge Vivekananda Dubey was informed by locals on Thursday about an abandoned newborn in a drain.

“The police reached the spot, rescued the baby and got him admitted to Jamtara Sadar Hospital. As per rules, we handed over the newborn to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) unit of Jamtara,” Mehta said.

The SP also said the little child, whose hands were fractured, needed better treatment and was referred to the Shahid Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital (SNMCH) in Dhanbad.

“We have asked the CWC unit of Jamtara to get in touch with its counterpart in Dhanbad and arrange for the treatment there. We are constantly monitoring the condition of the newborn,” Mehta said.

CWC Dhanbad member Mamta Arora told PTI that the baby is now stable.

“The child was admitted to SNMCH on Friday,” Arora added. PTI ANB RBT