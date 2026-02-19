Police rescue three from mob in Ranchi over child-lifting suspicion

Ranchi, Feb 19 (PTI) Three persons were rescued from a mob in Ranchi on Thursday after locals suspected them of being child lifters, police said.

The incident took place at Adelhatu under Bariatu police station limits where the three were travelling in an e-rickshaw with a child who was crying.

Hearing the child cry, locals intercepted the vehicle and detained the three on suspicion of child abduction.

“Police reached on time and rescued them from the hands of the mob,” Sadar Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Besra said.

The three were taken to Bariatu police station and are being interrogated, he added.

In a separate incident in Koderma district, a youth was allegedly thrashed by villagers on suspicion of being a child lifter.

The incident occurred at Nawadih village under Morkochcho police station area when the unidentified youth was seen roaming in the village, police said.

On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rescued the youth. Further inquiry is underway, officials added. PTI SAN RPS SAN NN