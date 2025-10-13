Police rescue three girls reported missing from Latur

Latur, Oct 13 (PTI) Police have rescued three girls who had been reported missing from different parts of Maharashtra's Latur district over the last few years, an official said on Monday.

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) rescued the girls from Mumbai, Thane and Pune cities last week, he said.

According to the police, three separate cases of kidnapping had been registered at Gandhi Chowk, Aurad Shahajani, and MIDC police stations in the district.

The cases were reviewed, and the AHTU was asked to probe. It gathered confidential and technical intelligence and traced the girls to the three cities between October 8 and 11.

One of the girls was tracked down in Bhiwandi (Thane), while another victim was found in the Kandivali West area of Mumbai, and the third was in Pune, the official said.

The girls and the accused were handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation. PTI COR ARU