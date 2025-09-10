Police rescue two youth from clutches of traffickers in Jharkhand; couple held

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (PTI) The police on Wednesday foiled an attempt at trafficking two female youth by arresting a couple in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district, an officer said.

The police also recovered cash from the couple for sending the tribal youth — a 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman — to agents in Delhi and Mumbai.

Sahibganj Town Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Amit Kumar Gupta, told PTI that acting on a tip off, they raided a house near Badi Ganesh Mandir in Sakrogarh area.

"We had received information that people residing in a rented accommodation used to send boys and girls to work as labourers to metro cities. During the raid, we managed to rescue two female youth and arrested a couple who were engaged in the trade," said Gupta.

The rescued youth were from the neighbouring Pakur district and had been brought to Sahibganj by persuading their parents that they would earn a good salary working in Delhi and Mumbai, he said.

"The couple - Mary Soren and Sanjay Soren - are residents of Sahibganj district. We had to chase and capture Sanjay who tried to escape by scaling the wall of the house," Gupta added.

The police added that Mary Soren had earlier been arrested in a similar case in 2013.

"We have called the parents of the rescued youth; they have been kept in the custody of the Child Welfare Committee," the police officer said.

Police also recovered Rs 41,070 in cash, several fake Aadhaar cards, three mobile phones and bank documents showing transactions done by agents for sending girls to work in other cities. PTI ANB NN