Police rescue woman abducted by family after inter-caste marriage in Rajasthan, 9 held

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) A woman, who got married to a man from a different caste out of her own will, was kidnapped allegedly by her family members in the Balotra district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday and nine people, including the woman's parents, have been arrested in the case, police said.

According to police, the woman along with her husband and other family members was going to a temple in an autorickshaw. Her parents and other relatives came in a vehicle, stopped the autorickshaw and dragged her out.

They forcefully took her with them in the vehicle, police said.

A purported video of the incident also surfaced online.

Upon receiving information, the police immediately swung into action and intercepted the vehicle in the Sirohi district near the Rajasthan-Gujarat border. The woman was rescued, police said.

SP Balotra Kundan Kanwaia said that the police have arrested nine people including the father and mother of the woman in connection with the case. Three vehicles have also been seized.

Kanwaia said that the couple had requested security and were provided accordingly. The police had instructed the couple to keep them informed about their movements or any suspicious activities. But this time, they did not and had no security with them when they went to the temple.

Further investigation is underway, Kanwaia added. PTI SDA HIG