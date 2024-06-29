Police rescue woman who had climbed water tank in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A woman with mental health issues had to be rescued by policemen after she climbed a water tank here, officials said.

A video of the incident has surfaced online, showing the 35-year-old woman on top of a water tank in Pipiganj as she insisted on a "selfie" and later breaks into a dance.

According to police, around 5 pm on Friday, Poonam headed towards the police station where she scaled the boundary wall and climbed on the water tank.

Passersby who saw her on the water tank urged her to come down but when their efforts proved futile they alerted the police.

Inspector Ajit Yadav and locals tried to convince Poonam to come down but she refused to comply. Later, constables Mukesh Yadav, Manoj Yadav, Satyaveer Singh, and female constables Ritu Kashyap and Babita were summoned. They climbed the water tank and successfully rescued her, police said.

Police added that Poonam has a history of mental illness and that she has previously jumped into a pond and lain under a truck. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY