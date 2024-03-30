Police rescues cattle from Delhi warehouse

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday rescued two cows and a calf from a warehouse in Ibrahimpur village of north Delhi, officials said.

A PCR call regarding the illegal transportation of the cattle was received at the Burari police station on Friday.

A team reached the spot in Ibrahimpur village and found the shutter of the warehouse open. The animals were rescued from a locked room inside the warehouse.

Police seized the mini-truck used for transporting the cattle and arrested its driver, identified as 25-year-old Sajid from Uttar Pradesh, they said. PTI BM RHL