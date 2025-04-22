Police rescues kidnapped boy in six-hour operation in Bhubaneswar, 7 held

Bhubaneswar, Apr 22 (PTI) The police on Tuesday rescued a kidnapped minor in a six-hour operation and arrested seven people, including the boy's private tutor, in connection with the crime, an officer said.

At around 10.30 am, a complainant from Panchagaon village reported the kidnapping of his nine-year-old son at Airfield police station here, the officer of Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate said.

The boy went to the school where the miscreants kidnapped him and demanded ransom, said police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh.

"As there is a risk to the life of the kidnapped person in such an incident, we carried out a six-hour long intense operation without registering the FIR and were able to rescue the victim safely from the Nirakarpur area in Nayagarh district," the police commissioner said.

Seven people involved in the crime were arrested, he said. The police teams conducted raids at various places within the limits of the Airfield police station area in Bhubaneswar, Nirakarpur PS in Khurda district and Ranpur police station area in Nayagarh district to apprehend the culprits to rescue the kidnapped child, Singh said.

"The victim was in good health as he is a brave boy," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, Jagmohan Meena, said the boy’s mother received a call from an unknown person who told her that they had Kidnapped her son.

The kidnapper demanded a ransom to release her son or else they would be killed. The caller also instructed the parents to not inform the police about the kidnapping, the DCP said.

After getting information, four teams were formed to rescue the victim boy without waiting for the formal report. The kidnapped boy was rescued from the rented house at Nirakarpur in Khurda district, he said.

The boy's private tutor is also a resident of the same village, Meena said.

Recently the complainant received a handsome amount of money after selling a patch of land. To get the money, Subhrakant orchestrated the plan with his associates, he said.

As per the plan, they executed the kidnapping for ransom. The car used in the incident has been seized, the DCP added. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN