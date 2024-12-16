Police resort to lathi-charge to disperse protesting candidates in Ranchi, student leader detained

Ranchi: Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse agitating candidates, who assembled near the Jharkhand Staff Service Commission (JSSC) office on Monday to protest alleged malpractices in a recruitment examination held in September.
Jharkhand State Students' Union (JSSU) leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who was leading the protest, was also detained by the police.
The Ranchi administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNS within the 500-metre radius of the SSC office from 5.30 am on Saturday to 8 pm on December 20.
The agitating students claimed they were staging a peaceful demonstration around a kilometre away from the JSSC office, while the prohibitory orders were imposed in a 500-metre radius.
"We did not break any law. Despite that, police resorted to lathi-charge and took away our leader Devendra Nath Mahto after beating him up," a student alleged.
The document verification exercise started in the commission's office amid the protest by a section of candidates under the aegis of JSSU.
The JSSC has called 2,231 shortlisted candidates for document verification between December 16 and 22. They qualified for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) in which 3.04 lakh candidates had appeared.
A large number of security forces were deployed and barricades erected at all entry points to the JSSC office here in view of the agitation by candidates. The candidates had announced that they would gherao the JSSC office on Monday to stop the document verification exercise of the recruitment examination.
Earlier, JSSU leader Devendra Nath Mahto said, "Our prime objective is to stop the document verification exercise by the commission." Checking was ensured at all entry points, and no one was allowed to enter without checking towards JSSC office, a police officer said.
The Ranchi administration, in an official statement on Sunday, said that it was ready to deal with the agitation.
The administration also urged the students to avoid participating in any kind of aggressive demonstration.
"Such activities not only create law and order problems but can also have a deep impact on their (agitating students) education, future and career," the release said.
Students have been protesting over the JGGLCC examination, through which recruitment will be made in mostly junior-level posts in the government, alleging that widespread malpractices took place in the examination.
A mega demonstration took place outside the JSSC office on September 30, demanding the cancellation of the examination.
The JSSC had set up a three-member committee to probe the allegations of malpractices, taking cognisance of the students' complaints.
Dismissing the allegations, JSSC secretary Sudhir Gupta said the examination was conducted in a free and fair manner.