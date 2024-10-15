Police resort to minor cane charge to disperse people protesting smart meters in Kathua

Kathua/Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) Police on Tuesday resorted to minor cane charge to disperse a group of people protesting against the installation of smart meters in the Kathua area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The police detained five people in connection with the protest.

A group of people, including some women, gathered in Kathua town under the banner of the little-known Jan Jagran Manch and held a protest by blocking the road, officials said.

The police resorted to a minor cane charge to disperse the crowd and facilitate the restoration of traffic.

Five protesters were detained during the demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Kathua against the installation of smart meters.