Police return stolen gold to owners in Odisha’s Berhampur

Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 15 (PTI) Police on Friday returned stolen gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 85 lakh to their owners during a programme here.

Over 1.3kg of gold ornaments and 400 grams of silver ornaments, stolen by thieves from different areas of Berhampur town in October, were handed over to their owners by Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.

The ornaments were stolen from various areas of the town such as Golanthara, Berhampur Sadar, Baidyanathpur, Bada Bazar and Nimakhandi, police said.

"Main accused Sania Gouda (47) and three others were arrested for stealing the ornaments," police said.

"We took around two months to investigate the cases and identify the rightful owners," the SP said.

"I had almost given up hope to get back the gold ornaments. I thank police for returning those," said Ch Sweta, one of the women who got back her ornaments.