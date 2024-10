Thane, Oct 2 (PTI) Police returned stolen items, including vehicles, of Rs 6.89 crore recovered from criminals to their rightful owners in Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate area, an official said Wednesday.

The stolen items include 46 vehicles, 125 mobile phones, gold and cash, and cybercrime-related recoveries.

The event, held on Monday, was attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. PTI COR NSK