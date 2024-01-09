Police return stolen valuables worth Rs 9.35 cr in Thane

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane city returned stolen valuables worth Rs 9.35 crore, which were recovered in cases of thefts, robberies and other offences, an official said on Tuesday.

Valuables stolen in incidents of housebreaking, dacoity, robbery, theft, cheating, chain-snatching and other crimes in the divisions of Thane City, Bhiwandi and Wagle Estate were returned, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Dr Mahesh Patil said.

Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre and other senior officials handed the valuables over to complainants at a function held here on Monday.

According to the police, the total value of the property returned was around Rs 9.35 crore.

The stolen items included Rs 1.07 crore cash, gold worth Rs 2.20 crore, and vehicles worth Rs 2.97 crore, among other goods, they said. PTI COR ARU