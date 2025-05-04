Police review security arrangements along Jammu-Pathankot National Highway

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) Senior police officers on Saturday conducted an extensive review of security arrangements along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, an official said.

Accompanied by Jammu-Samba-Kathua range DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, IGP (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti inspected the highway and the critical installations surrounding it, a police spokesman said.

The two officers were joined by SSPs Shobhit Saxena (Kathua), Joginder Singh (Jammu) and Virender Singh Manhas (Samba) during the inspection.

The security assessment covered some key locations, including Gangyal, Samba city, Kathua, Lakhanpur, Basantpur, Mahanpur, Rampur, Majalta, Manwal, Jindrah and Domel, the spokesman said.

The IGP evaluated the existing security measures, identified the vulnerabilities, and directed necessary enhancements to ensure the safety of commuters and vital infrastructure, he said.

Given the strategic significance of the highway, special emphasis was placed on securing the critical installations such as fuel stations, power stations and communication hubs, the spokesman said.

The IGP gave instructions for increased deployment of personnel, enhanced surveillance, and improved inter-agency coordination to mitigate the potential threats, he said.

The senior officer also issued directives for heightened security measures, including intensified patrolling, random checkpoints, and the use of modern surveillance tools such as CCTV camera monitoring.

He also stressed upon the importance of community policing and regular mock drills to ensure swift crisis response, the spokesman said. PTI TAS ARI