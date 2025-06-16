Police review security of lodgement centres in Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu, Jun 16 (PTI) A senior police officer on Monday reviewed security arrangements at three main lodgement centres in Jammu as authorities stepped up their efforts to ensure a peaceful Amarnath pilgrimage starting next month, officials said.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel also conducted a sanitisation operation around Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in the city during the day, the officials said.

The Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in the summer capital Jammu serves as the main base camp for the pilgrims coming from across the country before leaving for the Kashmir valley to pay their obeisance at the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine of Amarnath.

The 38-day-long Yatra is scheduled to start on July 3 from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will leave for Kashmir from Bhagwati Nagar a day before the start of the Yatra.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, conducted a security review of key lodgement centres including Saraswati Dham, Vaishnavi Dham and Kalika Dham Railway Station here, a police spokesman said.

During the review, he said the DIG inspected the guards deployed in and around the three centres, en route checking, installed CCTV cameras and parking area.

He imparted the necessary directions to officers for making foolproof security arrangements in and around the venues, the spokesman said, adding necessary briefing has also been given to the deployed personnel on the venue with regard to the sensitivity and nature of duty. They were directed to remain extra alert on their points, the spokesman said.

Strategies to manage the expected high influx of pilgrims, including traffic regulation, emergency services and disaster management plans to address health-related issues and emergencies during the Yatra were also reviewed, he said.

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan visited Banihal to inspect the civic facilities at key Yatra campsites and maintenance work on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kulbir Singh and other civil and police officers accompanied the deputy commissioner.

During the inspection, Khan directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to deploy additional manpower and machinery to clear debris and improve road shoulders and blacktop key stretches along Nashri to Banihal stretch of the highway.

He also asked for speedy completion of the Canopy (Cut and Cover) Tunnel at Mehar–Cafeteria Morh to minimise traffic congestion, an official spokesman said.

At Lamber Ground, another key Yatra campsite, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned departments to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply.

Emphasising safety, the deputy commissioner discussed the security measures with the SSP and directed to ensure the flawless functioning of all CCTV cameras and joint control rooms.