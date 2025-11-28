Police reviews security arrangements ahead of MCD bypolls

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has begun a comprehensive review of security arrangements ahead of the upcoming MCD by-elections, officials said on Friday.

According to police, district heads have initiated stepped-up preparations to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls, with special focus on maintaining law and order in sensitive pockets.

"The DCPs of the districts have started holding review meetings with ACPs and SHOs to assess ground-level readiness and coordinate deployment plans," said the officer.

The officer further noted that the meetings are aimed at strengthening area domination, increasing patrolling and intensifying preventive action against potential troublemakers.

"All station house officers have been instructed to keep surveillance on known offenders and ensure regular foot and vehicle patrols. The idea is to plug any security gaps," the officer added.

Police personnel posted in different districts are being briefed on crowd management and quick response protocols to deal with any untoward incident, the officer said, adding that special pickets, motorcycle patrols and additional teams from PCR and district reserves are expected to be deployed based on local assessments.

The MCD by-elections are scheduled to be held on November 30.