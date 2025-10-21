Police scan social media to nab those seen in social media clips performing stunts on Diwali

Gurugram, Oct 21 (PTI) Police here are scanning social media to identify those behind dangerous stunts on roads here on Diwali night, especially the driver of a car which was seen in a clip to have climbed onto a divider on the Dwarka Expressway and dangled there dangerously.

The stunts involving two-wheelers and cars with firecrackers were reportedly performed on the Dwarka Expressway, Bajghera Border, Bijwasan Flyover, Sohna Road, and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, an official said.

Taking cognisance of the clips of the stunts that were shared widely on the Internet, police are now scanning social media accounts to identify the accused based on the number plates of their vehicles, police said.

On the Dwarka Expressway, some youths placed firecrackers on the roofs of their cars and set them off, posing a threat to other vehicles on the road. A Scorpio even climbed onto an elevated divider and dangled there dangerously.

However, no injuries were reported, the police official said.

Similar incidents were reported on the Sohna Road and the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, where youths performed stunts on bikes and cars and misused firecrackers.

These people also make videos of stunts and post them on social media, the police added.

"These incidents were reported on Diwali night through social media videos. We are now scanning social media accounts and identifying the cars in the viral video," a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said. PTI COR NSD NSD