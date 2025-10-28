Police seal ‘fake’ paediatrician's clinic in UP's Bhadohi; FIR lodged

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district have sealed a children's clinic and hospital after its operator was allegedly found treating patients with a fake medical degree, officials said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged late Monday night against Ramesh Yadav, who ran the Govind Prabha Clinic and Baby Centre in the Abholi area, they said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Santosh Kumar Chak said a probe was ordered following complaints about the clinic.

The investigation, conducted by Deputy CMO Ashish Dubey on October 25, revealed that Yadav did not possess any valid medical qualification, he said.

“No registration record of the hospital was found with the health department, and the degree he presented was found to be fake," Chak said.

Following the inquiry, the clinic was sealed, and the medical superintendent of Duraganj Community Health Centre, Shubhankar Srivastava, was directed to file a police complaint, the CMO said.

Local police station in-charge Ajit Kumar Srivastava said an FIR has been registered against Yadav under sections related to cheating and impersonation, as well as provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act, for practising medicine without authorisation. PTI COR KIS ARI