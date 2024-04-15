Police search Cong MLA's premises in MP ahead of LS polls; party alleges harassment

Chhindwara (MP), Apr 15 (PTI) Police and excise personnel searched the residence and other premises of a tribal Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district after a complaint of hoarding of cash and liquor but no such recovery was made, an official said on Monday.

The opposition Congress, however, termed it as harassment of its tribal MLA Nilesh Uikey through misuse of power by the BJP government.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Khatri said following a complaint about hoarding of cash and liquor, a team of police and excise department personnel searched several places in Rajola Raiyat village on Sunday evening.

But, the team returned after not finding anything at those places, he said.

Legislator Uikey, who represents Pandhurna (ST) assembly seat in Chhindwara, said the police and excise team "raided" his house and agricultural fields at around 4 pm on Sunday.

They conducted the raid for three hours, but did not find anything related to elections, he said.

"I was campaigning at that time and reached home on getting information but they had completed the action," Uikey said.

"The BJP is desperate due to the fear of defeat and trying to scare a tribal MLA. This is an insult to the tribal community," he claimed.

Tribal people from the area will give a befitting reply to the BJP, he added.

MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said the administrative officials investigated from Uikey's house to farm and returned empty- handed as nothing was found.

"This is harassment of the tribal MLA by the BJP and shows dictatorial attitude," he claimed.

Asked about the allegations, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress has the habit of pointing the finger at the investigation agencies, which are following rules and regulations.

"It would be better that the Congress follows rules set by the Election Commission and help the investigation agencies. A Congressman was recently caught distributing money and they are planning to distribute liquor," Chaturvedi claimed.

Congress' Lok Sabha poll candidate from Chhindwara, Nakul Nath, son of former state chief minister Kamal Nath, wanted to purchase votes by distributing money, he alleged.

Elections to the 29 Lok Sabha seats in MP will be held in four phases from April 19 to May 13.

Polling in Chhindwara parliamentary constituency will be held on April 19. PTI COR ADU GK