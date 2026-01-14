Police search court complex in Ludhiana, Moga school after bomb threat emails

Ludhiana, Jan 14 (PTI) Security was stepped up on Wednesday, and a thorough search was undertaken at the Ludhiana court complex and a school in Moga after both places received bomb threat emails, police said.

The entire court complex in Ludhiana was sealed, and access was restricted. Bomb disposal and dog squads, along with police teams, were deployed to carry out a comprehensive search of the complex.

Officials said all necessary measures are being taken to verify the credibility of the threat and ensure safety.

Vipan Saggar, the president of Ludhiana District Bar Association, said that as a precautionary measure and to avoid the possibility of any risk, "we have announced 'no work' today".

In Moga, police thoroughly searched the premises of a school after it received a bomb threat email.

Moga's Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurpreet Singh, said the school principal alerted the police about the threat email, following which the students were sent home.

"We are conducting a check of the school premises. School was evacuated, and the children have left," he said.

A week ago, court complexes in Ferozepur and Ropar were evacuated after they received bomb threat emails, which later turned out to be a hoax. Last month, some schools in Patiala and Jalandhar received bomb threat emails. However, those too turned out to be a hoax. PTI COR SUN VSD NSD NSD