Police search HC bench building in Aurangabad after bomb threat email

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) A bomb threat was made to the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, leading to a search of its building by police in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in Maharashtra, said an official.

The HC bench received the bomb threat to its building through an email, he told PTI.

After this, police teams consisting of sniffer dogs, bomb detection and disposal squad, cyber crime and special branch personnel along with local cops launched a search of the premises, informed the official.

"The HC administration conveyed this threat to us and our teams have gone there. Our teams are thoroughly checking the court building, including garden and parking areas," he said.

The HC's Aurangabad bench is located on the busy Jalna Road in the central Maharashtra city. PTI AW RSY