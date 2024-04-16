Police search union minister Nisith Pramanik's vehicle

Dinhata (WB), Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal Police on Tuesday afternoon searched the vehicle of Union minister and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik at a naka checking at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district, an officer said.

Advertisment

The Cooch Behar Lok Sabha candidate was present when vehicles in his convoy were searched. The incident occurred days after the "income tax department search" of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's helicopter.

"This is a routine checking," a senior official of Cooch Behar district told PTI.

"Nothing was found" inside any of the cars of the convoy of Pramanik, the Union minister of state for home.

Pramanik is seeking re-election from Cooch Behar.

Cooch Behar will go to the polls on April 19. PTI SCH NN