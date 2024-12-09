Police searching for bodies of two Maoists 'lynched' in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Monday said they have received information that two Maoists were lynched in West Singhbhum district and have started search for the bodies in a dense forest.

The reported incident took place in Gudri block on Friday, a senior officer said.

"We received information that two PLFI members were lynched by villagers on Friday. But, their bodies are yet to be recovered. Police teams have been deployed in search of the bodies but they are facing challenges due to dense forest," Kolhan range DIG Manoj Ratan Chothe told PTI.

He said initially they had received information that one Mota Tiger, an area commander of banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), was lynched by villagers on Friday.

Later, it was known that one more PLFI member, identified as Gomia, was also allegedly lynched on the same day in Gudri block of Jharkhand’s West Singhbum district, he said.

"Once the bodies are recovered, further legal actions such as lodging FIR would be initiated," he said.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta visited West Singhbhum district on Sunday and reviewed the anti-Maoist drive being carried out by police in the district.

"Around 95 per cent of the Maoist problem in our state has been eliminated. Only four-five per cent of the problems are left in West Singhbhum district, which will be eliminated soon. Our effort is to make Jharkhand free from Maoists as soon as possible," he told reporters.

When he was asked about villagers protesting against Maoists in Gudri block of Chaibasa, Gupta said, "This is not the first incident. In several parts of Jharkhand, villagers protested against Maoists. I think it will intensify further when people will drive them out," he said. PTI SAN COR SAN RG