Police, security forces devise roadmap to thwart terror activities in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 26 (PTI) Police and other security agencies on Saturday chalked out a roadmap to check terror activities in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The discussions were held during the Subsidiary Multi Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting chaired by Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Randeep Kumar, a police spokesperson said.

The joint meeting was attended by representatives of Army, central paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies, he said.

Addressing the meeting, SSP Kumar stressed upon the participants to maintain a close coordination to thwart the operations of anti-national elements.

"A proper roadmap was chalked out against the hinterland activities of anti-national elements and their modus operandi and smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition (from across the border)," the spokesman said.

According to the official, necessary directions have been issued to the meeting attendees for keeping a strict vigil on "subversive elements" and social media platforms.

The meeting was convened to fine tune the security arrangements and to ensure highest possible security alertness in Rajouri, the spokesperson said.

He said intelligence and security matters were discussed at length, especially the present security challenges and way forward to deal with all existing and emerging threats on ground and achieve tangible results on the operational front.

During the meeting, all the supervisory officers were directed to brief their manpower regarding the present security scenario, enhance preventive action against miscreants, over ground workers, terrorists who have been released or have surrendered, the spokesman said.

The joint meeting comes amid the spate in terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two soldiers and as many civilian porters engaged by the Army were killed in an attack on an Army vehicle in Gulmarg on Thursday. On Sunday, six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed when terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. PTI TAS RPA