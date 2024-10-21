Police, security forces formulated new strategy to tackle foreign terrorists in Jammu: LG Sinha

Jammu, Oct 21 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that the police and security forces have formulated a new strategy to deal with foreign terrorists who have infiltrated the Jammu region to disrupt peace.

"Our neighbouring country (Pakistan) has been trying for the past one and a half years to disturb the peace in the Jammu region, which has been calm for the last 15-16 years. Some foreign terrorists infiltrated from the Rajouri and Poonch areas, as well as from Kathua and Samba districts (to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of the region)," Sinha told PTI in an interview.

He noted that recently, there have been terror incidents in which soldiers were martyred. "The security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police have formulated a new strategy," Sinha said.

Spelling out the measures being taken to counter efforts to increase the reach of terrorism in the Jammu region, he said "Gradually, the Jammu and Kashmir police trained its personnel and increased their presence in these areas. The army and CRPF have also enhanced their presence, focusing on higher-altitude areas." LG Sinha also highlighted that the unique weather and geography of Jammu, including maize crops in the fields, had posed challenges.

"Over the next two to three months, efforts will be made to eliminate these foreign terrorists," he added.

He further explained that as peace returned to the Jammu region in the past, the deployment of forces was reduced. "Our camps were also removed from the higher reaches," he said.

The recent surge in terror attacks in the Jammu region, south of the Pir Panjal range, has raised concerns among security agencies. Ground observations suggest a strategic shift by Pakistan's intelligence agency, ISI, which seems to be focusing more on Jammu than Kashmir.

In the Jammu region, 11 soldiers, including an airman of the IAF, were killed by the end of July. In comparison, three terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu. Since 2021, 34 soldiers have been martyred while 40 terrorists have been killed in the same period. PTI AB HIG