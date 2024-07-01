Police security survey recommendations at Ellora Caves to be addressed after funds availability: ASI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) The security recommendations made by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural police for the Ellora Caves complex, a World Heritage site, in Maharashtra remain unaddressed because of lack of funds, an Archaeological Survey of India official said here on Monday.

The suggestions, made after a security survey was conducted of the site, included installation of door frame metal detectors, baggage scanners at the entry point of the caves and CCTVs in some areas, a Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police official said.

The survey had also suggested urgent repairs to some damaged sections of the compound wall as well as grille covers to close water outlets, the police official added.

"These recommendations will be implemented once we get funds. However, we have purchased one door frame metal detector, which has been placed at cave number 16. Some hand held metal detectors have also been bought," the ASI (Aurangabad Circle) official said.

Between March 1 and November 30 last year, a total of 24.22 lakh tourists, including 18,669 foreign nationals, visited the site, up from 8.64 lakh, including 4,051 foreigners, in the same period in 2022, as per figures made available by the ASI. PTI AW BNM