Police seek court's permission for further probe into Baba Siddique's murder

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed an application in a special court under section 193(9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita seeking permission to conduct further investigation into the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra (East), Mumbai, on the night of October 12, 2024.

The police filed a fresh plea before special judge B.D. Shelke, designated under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The application was made under Section 193(9) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows further investigation after the filing of the initial charge sheet, subject to court approval. Such investigations must be completed within 90 days unless the court grants an extension.

The court has issued notices to all the accused and has sought their responses to the police’s request. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on April 29.

So far, police have filed a charge sheet against 26 arrested individuals. Anmol Bishnoi—brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi—and two others have been named as wanted accused. All the accused have been booked under MCOCA and are currently in judicial custody.

Notably, Zeeshan Siddique on Monday alleged receiving a death threat via email.

According to his complaint, the sender, claiming to be a member of the 'D-Company', demanded Rs 10 crore and threatened to kill him in the same manner as his father if the demand wasn’t met. Police have launched a separate probe into the threat.

The court recently allowed Baba Siddique's wife, Shehzeen Siddique, to intervene in the proceedings of his murder case. PTI AVI NSK