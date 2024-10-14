Police seize 1,000 kg gutkha from vehicle in TN's Erode district

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Oct 14 (PTI) An illegal consignment of gutkha weighing 1,000 kg being smuggled into Anthiyur town in the district from neighbouring Karnataka has been seized, police said on Monday.

Since manufacturing, storing, transporting and selling gutka is banned in Tamil Nadu, it is clandestinely smuggled here from neighbouring states.

On Sunday evening, Anthiyur police personnel tried to stop a van near Badrakaliamman temple as part of a vehicle check, but the van sped away without stopping. The personnel on duty alerted the police network and they stopped the van near Athani Road in Anthiyur. The driver and another person escaped leaving behind the vehicle, police said.

Police broke open a locked enclosure behind the driver's seat and found 143 bags of banned gutkha weighing 1,000 kg. Police seized the consignment and registered a case. PTI COR DB KH