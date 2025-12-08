Police seize 195 kg ganja in Mathura, one arrested

Mathura (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Police in Mathura have seized 195 kg of ‘ganja’ being transported from Chhattisgarh to Haryana and arrested the driver of the truck ferrying the contraband, officials said on Monday.

SSP Shlok Kumar said a joint team from the Agra unit of the Special Task Force (STF) and the Kosi Kalan police intercepted a container truck on the Kosi Kalan-Kamar road on Sunday night.

During a search, the team recovered 195 kg of ganja concealed inside the vehicle, he said.

According to police, the consignment was brought from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and was meant to be sold in Haryana’s Faridabad.

The driver, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, a resident of Khair Malipura village in Aligarh district, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the officials said.

The container has been seized, and a case has been registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said. PTI COR ABN ARI