Police seize 2.2 kg of charas in Himachal’s Bilaspur, one arrested

Bilaspur (HP), Jan 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur police have arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 2.22 kilograms of charas from a bag in his vehicle, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Following a tip-off, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police set up a barricade to check vehicles near the Baloh toll plaza, DSP Bilaspur Madan Dhiman said.

During the check, 2.22 kilograms of charas were recovered from a bag in a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car travelling from Kullu to Bilaspur, he added.

The driver, identified as Om Prakash of Syaah village in Kullu district, tried to hide the bag upon seeing the police, Dhiman said.

Advertisment

A case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, police said.

Dhiman further said that to curb drug trafficking in the area, the police are setting up blockades at various locations and checking vehicles.

Such strict actions will continue in the future as well, he added. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD