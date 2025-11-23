Police seize 25 minor mineral-laden vehicles in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Nov 23 (PTI) Police have seized 25 vehicles transporting minor minerals illegally from various places in Odisha's Ganjam district, an officer said on Sunday.

"We have conducted a crackdown on illegally transported minerals on Saturday night across the district. At least 25 minor mineral-laden vehicles, including trucks and tractors, were seized," said SP Ganjam, Subhendu Patra.

The seized vehicles were illegally transporting minor minerals like sand and murrom from various places like banks of different rivers, including Rushikuly, Badanadi, Ghodahada, Dhanei and the nearby hill areas, he said.

The crackdown was conducted in different police station areas. However, no arrest was made during the raids. Police are verifying the vehicle documents. Notices, however, have been served to the vehicle owners, the SP said.

During the verification, the drivers of the vehicles could not produce the valid transport permission (TP) and other relevant documents for transportation of the minor minerals in the vehicles.

The SP said such enforcement drives would continue in various places of the district for the next few days.

Crackdown on the illegal mining and transportation of minor minerals followed, as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the recently held collectors and SP conference had directed district collectors and superintendents of police to prevent illegal mining of minor minerals, and to launch a crackdown on illicit liquor trade. PTI COR BBM BBM RG