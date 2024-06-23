Police seize 305 kg of banned tobacco from bakery in Erode, arrest one person

Erode, June 23 (PTI) The Erode North Police seized 305 kilograms of banned tobacco and arrested one person on Sunday.

Based on the information about the rising sale of banned tobacco in the Erode Municipal Corporation area, the police intensified the seizure of such items.

On Sunday, they conducted a raid at a private bakery in Veerappanchatram area, based on a tip-off, and seized 305 kilograms of banned tobacco worth Rs three lakh.

The police have arrested a person and registered a case against him. PTI CORR ANE