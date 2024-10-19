Police seize 3.5 kg of charas in Himachal's Kangra, two arrested

Dharamsala (HP), Oct 19 (PTI) Nurpur Police arrested two men after seizing 3.575 kilograms of charas or concentrated cannabis from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a Swift Dzire car was intercepted near Jota, at the 24-mile mark in Nurpur and a contraband was recovered from the vehicle, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nurpur, Ashok Ratan said.

A case under sections 20 (possessing cannabis), 25 (allowing premises for offence) and 29 (criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against two accused Bhupinder Thakur and Jitendra Thakur, residents of Kullu district.

Further investigations are underway in the matter, he said, adding that a campaign against illegal drug trafficking in the district to combat the menace of narcotics would continue.